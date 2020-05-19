SWLA Arrest Report - May 18, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 18, 2020.
Kemon Leandre Brown, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; turning signals required; first offense possession of marijuana.
Laken Nicole Manning, 31, Lake Charles: Forgery; contempt of court (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Brian Anthony Pettis, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Todd Allen Booth, 39, Baton Rouge: Federal detainer.
John Michael Baudoin, 38, Lake Charles: Theft worth $25,000 or more; criminal trespassing; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000.
Jamy Mitchell Wilkinson, 49, Ragley: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Ashley Delon Brumbeloe, 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ahmad Demmon Beloney, 25, Lake Charles: Racketeering; bank fraud; theft of $25,000 or more; posting criminal activity publically; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Precious Eddacion Obrien, 30, Lake Charles: Battery; unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.
Darius Lamont Jones, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; theft under $1,000.
Joseph Patrick Beloney, 48, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug (11 charges); contempt of court.
Kameron Joseph Anderson, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aujene Beloney, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Terra Michelle Beloney, 48, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (11 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Leroy Dvante Jones, 18, Lake Charles: Robbery; attempted armed robbery; home invasion (2 charges).
Kenneth Lane Dowden Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; domestic abuse.
Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 37, Lake Charles: Strangulation; second offense domestic abuse.
Frances Savannah Wright, 20, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; home invasion.
Damonte Joseph Batiste, 20, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; home invasion.
Tre’nisha Gray, 17, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; home invasion.
Demarcus Zimmer Taylor, 30, Jackson, MS: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; expired driver’s license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Myrical Mashanette Nelson, 22, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; home invasion.
