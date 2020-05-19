4-star safety Khari Gee chooses LSU over Clemson

Rivals recruiting service lists Gee at 6′3″, 190-pounds. He’s ranked the ninth-best safety in the country.
Gee picked LSU over Clemson. The safety is the 11th commit for the class of ’21. He’s also the tenth commit from out-of-state.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
Khari Gee, S, Georgia
Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas
Landon Jackson, DE, Texas
JoJo Earle, WR, Texas
Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia
Raesjon Davis, LB, California
Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi
Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida
Dakota Mitchell, S, Floirda
Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe
