4-star safety Khari Gee chooses LSU over Clemson

LSU picks up a commitment from safety Khari Gee out of Georgia. (Source: Khari Gee)
By Garland Gillen | May 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 11:51 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Four-star safety Khari Gee committed to the Tigers 2021 class. Gee plays for Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia.

Rivals recruiting service lists Gee at 6′3″, 190-pounds. He’s ranked the ninth-best safety in the country.

Gee picked LSU over Clemson. The safety is the 11th commit for the class of ’21. He’s also the tenth commit from out-of-state.

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

Khari Gee, S, Georgia

Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas

Landon Jackson, DE, Texas

JoJo Earle, WR, Texas

Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia

Raesjon Davis, LB, California

Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi

Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida

Dakota Mitchell, S, Floirda

Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe

