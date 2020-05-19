SOWELA announces rescheduled Spring Commencement date

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to the coronavirus, many graduation ceremonies had to be rescheduled, including SOWELA Technical Community College, and now SOWELA has announced its new Spring 2020 Commencement date.
The commencement was originally scheduled for May 19, but will now take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 in the Lake Charles Civic Center.
“Having to postpone the Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony was a difficult decision but one that was necessary in order to protect the health and well-being of our students and ceremony guests," says SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall. “Being able to reschedule the event gives us great pleasure because we realize how hard our students have worked to accomplish their higher educational goals and they deserve to be recognized publicly in front of their families and peers for achieving this major milestone.”
According to Darlene Hoffpauir, marketing and communications manager for SOWELA, “the graduation ceremony is the culmination of all the hard work put forth by our students to pursue and successfully obtain a higher education that provides the means to improve lives. SOWELA’s faculty and staff strive to ensure student success, and we are incredibly proud of the individuals who graduated this semester. These students worked hard to juggle the day-to-day complexities of life, and exhibited the firm determination to succeed. Their commitment to their dreams is what we want to celebrate in August.”
If a student has completed their program of study by May 11 they will still earn their credential(s) and graduate even though they did not participate in a formal ceremony this month. Academic transcripts will be available, and diplomas will be mailed to graduates in June.
For questions about commencement exercises, diplomas or academic transcripts, contact SOWELA’s Registrar at graduationinfo@sowela.edu.
