SENIOR NIGHT: Madison Brinkman, St. Louis

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on St. Louis infielder Madison Brinkman. Madison has played for the Saints since her freshman season manning both shortstop and third base.
During that time she’s been named twice on the all-district first team and as a senior, was nominated as team captain.
Madison will graduate with a 3.9 GPA and is the senior class president, a member of National Honors Society, student council, Spanish club and FBLA.
She serves her school faith community by participating on CORE team, campus ministry, and the students for life club.
After graduation, she will attend college at UL Lafayette.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
