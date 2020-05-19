SENIOR NIGHT: DeQuincy baseball senior class

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on the DeQuincy baseball senior class. The three-man group consisted of Cooper Hext, Eli Cox and Hunter Perkins. The trio helped establish the Tiger baseball team as one of the area's most consistent threats.
In their three full seasons together, DeQuincy earned a top-five seed in the playoffs each season.
Cooper Hext made a name for himself on whatever field he played on. Cooper was an all-district baseballer, track athlete and football player. In addition, he was a member of the Beta Club and National Honors Society and a team captain for football and baseball. He’ll continue his college career at McNeese to play baseball.
Eli too played baseball and football for the DeQuincy Tigers. The outfielder is an Honor Roll student while being a member of Beta and National Honors Society. He plans to go to McNeese in the fall for Electrical Engineering. He also helped coached youth dixie baseball teams in DeQuincy.
The final member of the class is infielder Hunter Perkins. Perkins is an all-district player that has been a key member to each Tiger team while in high school.>
