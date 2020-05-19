LCCP wide receiver Glynn Johnson commits to New Mexico State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers burst onto the scene in 2018 making the school’s first-ever quarterfinal appearance. A year later saw the Blazers win another district title.
Following a similar path is rising senior wide receiver Glynn Johnson. The 2021 prospect announced his commitment to New Mexico State on Monday following a breakout 2019 season.
“I chose NMSU because they have been texting every day since they offered me and that they don’t look at me as a regular player,” said Johnson in a written statement to KPLC. “What stood out is the campus and the way the coaches showed how much they liked me and wanted me to be a part of their family.”
After totaling just under 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns his first two years in high school, Johnson had a stellar junior season as he caught 56 passes for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Johnson believes he’s a perfect fit in the Aggies’ offense.
“They have 5’9”-6’1″ receivers and they pass the ball heavy," said Johnson of NMSU. “If i work hard and trust my process, I will hopefully get a phone call going into the pros.”
Johnson said his game has greatly improved over the last year from his route running and hands to his speed. He’s also focused on improving himself off the field and believes the 900-mile move will help with that.
“I’m excited about the move. It will show me how I carry myself as a man and a football player while experiencing new things.”
Jaylen Joseph commits to GSU
LCCP had a pair of players commit Monday as 2021 athlete Jaylen Joseph announced his commitment to Grambling State to further his football career. He’s the third Blazer senior to commit this year joining Johnson and quarterback Dillon Simon.
Joseph has been a versatile athlete for the Blazers earning reps at both running back and wide receiver. In 2019, he totaled 196 rushing yards on 28 carries, while catching 41 passes for 564 yards and reaching the endzone six times. Joseph also served as a return man returning kicks and punts.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.