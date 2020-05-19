Iowa man faces additional charges for crimes in Jeff Davis Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Iowa man is facing additional criminal charges from Jeff Davis Parish after being arrested in St. Landry Parish on Thursday evening.
St. Landry Parish originally charged Alton Leonard Lowe, 32, of Iowa, with forty counts of child pornography and failure to appear in court.
Now, Jeff Davis detectives have added criminal charges to Lowe. The additional charges are indecent behavior with juveniles and carnal knowledge of a juvenile, both of which occurred in Jeff Davis Parish.
“The Department of Homeland Security is working with St. Landry authorities on the child porn investigation. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting Jeff Davis with the additional charges in Jeff Davis,” says Chris Ivey, with Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Lowe is currently being held in the St. Landry Parish jail.
