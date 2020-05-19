FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and hotter today; a few storms returning later this week

And an update from Sunday’s storms. The National Weather Serviced confirmed the deadly Church Point tornado from Sunday night to be an EF-3 with estimated peak winds of 150 mph. This tornado killed one and significantly injuring two others. From the report. “4 mobile homes were destroyed. Two were flipped in the air and separated from the frame, another rolled over on top of an SUV, and the fourth was pulled off its blocks and had significant structural damage. Two grain dryers were destroyed at a farm. And an 18-wheeler used to transport crops was picked up and flipped onto the road. The tornado started about 5 miles NW of Church Point and moved SE, ending at the city limits where a large tree fell on a home.