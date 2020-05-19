FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and hotter today; a few storms returning later this week

The forecast starts off very nice this morning with quiet conditions and temperatures that have slipped into the 60s for all by coastal locations this morning. Patchy areas of fog have developed, so make sure to use your low beams if encountering, but a good amount of sunshine is on the way through the day with another similar day to Monday.
Temperatures by this afternoon will top out a little hotter than yesterday, just shy of 90 degrees for inland locations. With the help of higher humidity, heat indices will be on the order of the middle 90s for feels like temperatures today, so be sure to pack on the sunscreen and stay hydrated if spending time outdoors.
The pattern begins to change a bit by tomorrow as a weak stationary front moves into the state. Our high-resolution computer models so a small storm complex moving in from the NW by tomorrow morning closer to sunrise which could bring a small window of time to see a few storms tomorrow. These chances appear greatest over our northern parishes, with anything moving through being completely gone before noon. Isolated storms could be on the strong side though, so we’ll be tracking them and keep you updated.
Rain chances look to taper off a bit more Thursday before beginning to return by the end of the week and weekend as moisture pools in from the Gulf and a series of upper level disturbances moves across the state. The best chance of storms each day this weekend comes during the afternoon with daytime heating, with the daily coverage of these scattered storms increasing even more by early next week.
Daily scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast most of next week with highs in the 80 and lows at night in the 70s. Tropical Storm Arthur is now moving back out over the open waters of the Atlantic and will pose no additional threat to the U.S. but looks to pass directly over or very near Bermuda later this week.
And an update from Sunday’s storms. The National Weather Serviced confirmed the deadly Church Point tornado from Sunday night to be an EF-3 with estimated peak winds of 150 mph. This tornado killed one and significantly injuring two others. From the report. “4 mobile homes were destroyed. Two were flipped in the air and separated from the frame, another rolled over on top of an SUV, and the fourth was pulled off its blocks and had significant structural damage. Two grain dryers were destroyed at a farm. And an 18-wheeler used to transport crops was picked up and flipped onto the road. The tornado started about 5 miles NW of Church Point and moved SE, ending at the city limits where a large tree fell on a home.
An additional tornado confirmation from Allen Parish came in yesterday from the National Weather Service. Their survey team found where a tornado touched down just south of the Allen Parish airport near U.S. 165. It moved along parts of Ward Rd. where several trees were snapped or uprooted along the path. Thankfully there were no injuries in that tornado which stayed on the ground for 4.3 miles according to the storm survey. This tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 100 mph.
