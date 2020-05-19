Calcasieu Parish School Board to livestream graduations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many in Calcasieu Parish will be graduating this week as the Calcasieu Parish School Board holds the first of two ceremonies at the Matt Walker Stadium at Sulphur High School.
The School Board TV production classes will be live streaming the events so the public can join in on the celebration while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
“This is such a big time for seniors and their family and my students and I have been doing this for a couple of years now. We did some test runs the last couple of weeks. It’s just so much more meaningful to do it this round," says Television Production Instructor Pam Dixon. “This is a perfect example where the media is needed. To be able to bring something to people who otherwise wouldn’t receive it. Some of my students are seniors so they will not only be graduating on a different day, but they’ll be able to help some others.”
And Dixon’s students are looking forward to the opportunity to bring the ceremony to people’s homes.
“I’m graduating! It will be something I can tell my grandkids about. You know, they’ll be walking and graduating normally and I won’t be. It’s definitely interesting. It’s an experience that I’m glad I’m able to do,” says Haley Gragg. “There’s so much about television production that I like so much. Working with cameras..that’s a lot of fun.. the people that I’m with. It’s just, I can’t think of a single thing that I don’t like about it, but Live streaming is one of the most enjoyable things you can do. You can bring joy to people that want to see their family graduate.”
Dixon says the graduations will be live-streamed on the CPSB TV’s Facebook account HERE.
The schedule for the graduations will be as follows:
MAY 19
- Iowa High School - 5:00 p.m.
- Barb High School - 7:30 p.m.
MAY 20
- Bell City High School - 5 p.m.
- Sam Houston High School - 7:30 p.m.
MAY 21
- Starks High School - 5 p.m.
- Sulphur High School - 7:30 p.m.
