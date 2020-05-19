Calcasieu Parish School Board to livestream graduations

“This is such a big time for seniors and their family and my students and I have been doing this for a couple of years now. We did some test runs the last couple of weeks. It’s just so much more meaningful to do it this round," says Television Production Instructor Pam Dixon. “This is a perfect example where the media is needed. To be able to bring something to people who otherwise wouldn’t receive it. Some of my students are seniors so they will not only be graduating on a different day, but they’ll be able to help some others.”