Calcasieu Parish School Board holds first class of 2020 graduation ceremonies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much anticipated week for seniors in Calcasieu Parish, as graduation ceremonies begin in Sulphur on Tuesday evening.
Iowa and Barbe High School seniors got a little taste of normalcy along with a unique experience as they celebrate the huge milestone.
Aimed at following CDC and state guidelines, all ceremonies are taking place at Sulphur High's football stadium, where seniors are spaced out taking up the full length of the football field.
Barbe senior Gabriell Little says getting to have a graduation is the best end to a senior year full of surprises.
"I think no one even thought we would have a graduation so I think we're just happy to be here," Little said. "We're happy to be given this opportunity to be with everyone."
Tape was put down to guide family and friends sitting in the bleachers, seats were sprayed down between ceremonies, and police directed traffic to clear out as fast and safely as possible.
But aside from the distancing, seniors like Lauren Larocca say they had a somewhat normal celebration.
"We've been in quarantine and stayed at home for so long," Larocca said. "It's just everyone is so happy we all get to see each other one last time before everyone gets to leave, I think it's very rewarding."
Graduation isn't the only big event impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. The class of 2020 missed out on a lot of their "lasts" like prom, that special last day of class, and even the infamous senior skip day.
Gabriell Little says she believes its all happened for a reason.
"You know it kinda stunk at first, but I mean I think it's all part of a plan, and our plan was just to push through it and we finally made it and we're here," Little said. "We're all happy, and I think we're here for a reason."
Graduation ceremonies will continue through this Sunday. The school board’s TV production program is streaming them live on Facebook, and 7News also will have them shared on our Facebook page.
