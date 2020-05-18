SWLA Arrest Report - May 17, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 17, 2020.
Nicholas Lee Jones, 24, Lake Charles: Careless operation; aggravated flight from an officer.
Charles Edward Brown, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); trespassing; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Heather Diane Hickerson, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; in a park after hours.
Dwayne Oscar Price, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); battery.
Zachary Michael Bowling, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; resisting an officer with force; public intimidation; terrorizing; hate crimes.
Corey James Leday, 29, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Ray Louis Melerine Jr., 61, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Michael Damon Granger, 35, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; child desertion.
Joe Anthony Perales, 18, Lake Charles: Negligent injury.
Damien Jamar Ashworth, 40, Lake Charles: Fourth DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
Curtis Tyler Dodson, 27, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm.
Joshua James Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Willie James Williams, 36, Jasper, TX: Domestic abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
James Keith Briley, 41, Lake Charles: Second offense domestic abuse.
Justin Lee Leger, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Angel Deandra Lee, 43, Sulphur: Reckless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; entry on or remaining on places after being forbidden; property damage under $1,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Donovan Cole Brisby, 32, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; refusal to ID; battery of a police officer.
Joseph Anthony Gilbert Jr., 32, Vinton: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Haleigh Renee Granger, 25, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Quinton Dezoh Watts, 31, Lafayette: Out of state detainer; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
