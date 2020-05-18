State parks and museums reopen for locals in Phase 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Many of the state parks and museums reopened during phase one. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser explained although walking trails remained open during the Governor’s stay-at-home-order, they had to close state parks.
“We started getting calls from all over the state as local elected officials, their elderly people were concerned that people coming from out of state to the parks would be going out in their communities and increase the chance of local people getting infected,” Nungesser said.
Now, during phase one, all aspects of the parks are reopened but only for Louisiana residents.
“We now have canceled all the out of town reservations through phase one, and that opened up the cabins and campsites for all Louisiana residents now to book at a state park,” Nungesser said.
This includes cabins, canoeing, horseback riding, which are all available at the state parks. Louisiana residents can book these services using their Louisiana driver’s license. As a part of phase 1, proper sanitation practices will be followed.
“We’ll be cleaning every hour throughout," Nungesser said. "The cabins have all been cleaned in this time when we’re down and as one group moves out, we will make sure we professionally clean everything and make sure we’re doing everything to keep all Louisianians as safe as possible.”
It’s one way, Nungesser said, Louisiana residents can help the economy.
“If everyone does what we’re asking safely and abides by the rules, we can get out and support our local businesses and restaurants and enjoy the parks and museums," Nungesser said. "And we can move to phase 2 in a fair amount of time.”
State museums are also open only to Louisiana residents. In phase two, Lt. Gov. Nungesser explained, the state can open up its parks, museums, and visitor centers to tourists.
