Program opens for families of children who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school

"What's important for parents to know is that P-EBT benefits are available to any family with children who received free or reduced-price meals at a school closed by the pandemic," said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. "Some of these families are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program; others are not. We want to make all families whose children received free or reduced-price meals aware of the program and how they can apply for the benefits."