NWS releases information on two tornadoes; 1 fatality, 9 injured

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Weather Service has released information on two tornadoes in Southwest Louisiana that occurred Sunday evening.
The first tornado occurred in Allen Parish. It started at 5:41 p.m. in Oakdale near Highway 165, a little south of the airport. It ended at 5:49 p.m. in Oakdale after moving along parts of Ward Road.
No injuries or fatalities are linked to this tornado.
It is documented as a EF-1 tornado, its estimated peak wind was 100 miles per hour.
The second tornado occurred in Acadia Parish. It started at 8:34 p.m. near Gobert Road and Pitreville Highway in Church Point. It ended at 8:41 p.m. on the city limits of Church Point.
The NWS confirms that one home was picked up and thrown fifty-yards to its south. Three people were inside the home; one person was killed, the other two are hospitalized with significant injuries.
Four more mobile homes were destroyed: two of which were flipped in the air and separated from their frames, one rolled onto an SUV, one was pulled from its blocks and suffered significant structural damage. An 18-wheeler, that transported crops, was lifted and flipped onto the road and two grain dryers were also destroyed at a farm.
The tornado is documented as a EF-3 tornado, its estimated peak wind was 150 miles per hour.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.