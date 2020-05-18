At least 1 killed, 9 injured by likely tornado NW of Lafayette

CHURCH POINT, La. (WAFB) - Severe storms struck southwest and central Louisiana late Sunday, May 17 with several reports of tornadoes touching down in the region. One person was reportedly killed in the Acadia Parish community of Church Point when a likely tornado flipped a mobile home just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening. At least 9 others were reportedly injured in that storm.
The deadly storm in Acadia Parish was the culmination of a very active day in the region that was a bit of a surprise to forecasters. The severe weather and tornadoes occurred on the backside of an upper-level low moving through Louisiana, a region that doesn't typically favor tornadic development. The unusual setup was noted by NWS Lake Charles Meteorologist Tim Humphrey who posted a graphic showing that the storms producing the tornado warnings were moving from the northwest at a rapid pace, an uncommon track for tornado-producing storms in the region.
Other tornadoes were spotted in the region earlier in the day, included one that was filmed over the Sabine Wildlife Refuge in Cameron Parish.
Another was spotted in the Evangeline Parish community of Mamou.
As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said they planned to survey some of the tornado damage, but had yet to outline exactly which areas would be covered.
