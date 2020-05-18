LDH identifies four area nursing homes with COVID-19 deaths

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There have been nineteen deaths from COVID-19 at area nursing homes, according to numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Monday.
However, the list did not say when the deaths occurred.
It was the first time in over a month that the state released the names of nursing homes with COVID-19 patients. When COVID-19 cases began to surge in Louisiana, the state initially identified nursing homes that had “clusters” of the virus. No Southwest Louisiana nursing home was identified before the state stopped releasing the list.
Nineteen deaths at four Southwest Louisiana nursing homes were reported when the state resumed identifying facilities with COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Eight deaths were reported at The Care Center of DeQuincy and eight deaths were reported at High Hope Care Center, north of Sulphur.
Rosewood Nursing Center in Lake Charles reported two deaths and Lake Charles Care Center reported one death.
Here is the breakdown of reports of COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana nursing facilities.
Read the full report below.
