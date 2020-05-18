LDH identifies four area nursing homes with COVID-19 deaths

There have been 19 deaths from COVID-19 at area nursing homes, according to numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Monday. (Source: WFIE)
May 18, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There have been nineteen deaths from COVID-19 at area nursing homes, according to numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Monday.

However, the list did not say when the deaths occurred.

It was the first time in over a month that the state released the names of nursing homes with COVID-19 patients. When COVID-19 cases began to surge in Louisiana, the state initially identified nursing homes that had “clusters” of the virus. No Southwest Louisiana nursing home was identified before the state stopped releasing the list.

Eight deaths were reported at The Care Center of DeQuincy and eight deaths were reported at High Hope Care Center, north of Sulphur.

Rosewood Nursing Center in Lake Charles reported two deaths and Lake Charles Care Center reported one death.

Here is the breakdown of reports of COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana nursing facilities.

Facility Parish Current resident census Total COVID-19 cases reported among residents Total COVID-19 deaths reported among residents Total COVID-19 cases reported among staff
The Care Center of Dequincy Calcasieu 51 33 8 7
The Gardens and Guardian House Calcasieu 46 1 0 1
High Hope Care Center Calcasieu 68 65 8 13
Lake Charles Care Center Calcasieu 146 15 1 1
Landmark of Lake Charles Calcasieu 126 0 0 1
Resthaven Nursing and Rehab Center Calcasieu 129 1 0 0
Rosewood Nursing Center Calcasieu 74 17 2 8
Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home Jeff Davis 136 0 0 1

Read the full report below.

