Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish offices reopen

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Both Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish buildings reopened to the public as a part of Phase One of reopening.
On the city’s side — city hall, Mallard Cove Golf Course and Central School are all open.
“We are still waiting on guidance regarding the civic center. Also, 1911 historic city hall is not open yet. But that is more because of a lack of exhibits right now than it is because we just don’t want to open up the building," Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said.
For the parish — their building on Pithon Street is now open, as well as the Magnolia building, which is temporarily housing the American Job Center.
“We do ask that people make appointments in advance if people want to use the computer lab there. Previously that computer lab had a lot of assistance from staff but now it will be self service," Calcasieu spokesperson Tom Hoefer said.
While in-person is allowed, Hoefer recommended using their online services.
“We are renting camping spaces now and we encourage people to use the online feature on Calcasieu Parish dot gov for that. Speaking of the online features, are permits are also online and that’s been a very big success," Hoefer said.
There are precautions both entities are taking at their facilities to keep the public and their employees safe — like wearing masks.
“We have increased the availability of hand sanitizer throughout. and we’ve also installed on the floors some markers. for instance if you’re going to pay your water bill or going to the permit center, there will be markers on the floors asking people to have some separation," Hunter said.
Going forward, those who attend meetings at the Lake Charles City Council Chambers will have to sit in every other chair.
“We’ll be doing some enhanced sanitization of the council chambers after each meeting and we’re talking about more than someone just coming through with a bottle of bleach and wipe," Hunter said.
At this time, Hunter said recreation centers are still closed with plans to reopen in the next few weeks. As for the Civic Center? That reopening is still undetermined.
