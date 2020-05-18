Jennings man dies in single-vehicle crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man was found dead following a single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash on Koll Rd. near Elton Dr. around 9:00 p.m. on May 17, 2020.
Troopers say a preliminary investigation of the scene showed that a 1997 Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling west on Koll Rd. The driver, Jerrod R. Blanchard, 36, lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons and ran off the right side of the road into a ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before Blanchard was partially ejected.
According to Troopers, Blanchard was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toxicology samples have been obtained from the driver and the crash remains under investigation.
