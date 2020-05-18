FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal with rain chances retuning later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday turned out to be a beautiful day with low humidity making it feel comfortable too. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening thanks to the drier air, lows by Tuesday morning will range from near 60 inland to the low 70s at the coast.
Southerly winds will return Tuesday and that means the humidity will be increasing. Temperatures will still be warm with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s, possible near 90 in some areas.
A weak frontal boundary will drift south Tuesday night and that may cause a few isolated showers into Wednesday. But for now, the chance of rain is only 20% and any rain should be very limited. Temperatures will remain warm Wednesday with lows in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s.
The front will dissipate by Thursday, so the rain chance drops to 10% or less and it will remain warm.
A series of upper level disturbances may begin to move across our area Friday through the weekend. But as you probably know, those are difficult to predict more than 24 hours out. So, for now the rain chance will be held on the low end at 20%, however this could go up closer to this weekend.
If you have outdoor plans continue to check our forecast for updates over the coming days. And same advise for Memorial Day into next week as it looks like another upper level low will move from Texas across our area Monday through Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
