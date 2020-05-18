FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the week will eventually end with more rain

Wednesday brings our first rain chances back of the workweek with a stationary front easing in from the north and hanging out for a few days. This will bring the storm track back down closer to the area and kick off daily rain chances, albeit only slight, for Thursday and Friday as well. A series of upper level disturbances riding along the front will keep the pattern a bit more unsettled into the weekend. Model discrepancies on timing will leave the daily rain chances up for debate for now, as the possibility of more rain continues into next week.