FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the week will eventually end with more rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With Sunday’s storms now behind us, a total of 7 tornado reports came in across Southwest Louisiana and Acadiana. An overperforming upper level low, to say the least, brought multiple tornadoes to the state yesterday, on a day that did not appear to bring a threat of severe weather at all! Now that the upper low has departed the state our weather has quieted down for a couple of days with sunshine on the return.
Humidity has dropped a bit behind this low pressure system which has allowed temperatures to fall nicely into the 60s this morning. We’ll be in store for an abundance of sunshine on the way through the day with northwesterly winds. This will help temperatures warm up quickly today with highs in the middle to upper 80s by this afternoon.
Tonight should be another rather pleasant evening with lows dropping back into the 60s overnight under mostly clear skies. Tuesday will be a near repeat forecast of sunshine, but we’ll notice the humidity beginning to creep up a bit through the day. Lows Tuesday night likely won’t drop out of the 70s.
Wednesday brings our first rain chances back of the workweek with a stationary front easing in from the north and hanging out for a few days. This will bring the storm track back down closer to the area and kick off daily rain chances, albeit only slight, for Thursday and Friday as well. A series of upper level disturbances riding along the front will keep the pattern a bit more unsettled into the weekend. Model discrepancies on timing will leave the daily rain chances up for debate for now, as the possibility of more rain continues into next week.
At this time, the weather pattern doesn’t look to clear out much by late this weekend and next week as more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for Memorial Day. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Arthur is moving off the coast of the Carolinas with high surf, rip currents and outer effects, but the track will carry it back out to sea this week and it remains no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
