Entergy Louisiana expands utility bill relief options for customers

The company will work with customers on a case-by-case basis to provide relief options that are tailored to their needs. For example, customers will now have the ability to extend payments of their past due amounts over a longer period. Residential customers will have the option to fold-in their past due amounts using Levelized Billing, a program that averages payments for a more consistent monthly bill. Commercial and small industrial customers also will be offered flexible payment arrangements to help in their recovery.