Casinos reopen under new guidelines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Casinos began reopening in Southwest Louisiana with new rules and regulations in place.
As the big three in the Lake Area - the Golden Nugget, L’Auberge and the Isle of Capri prepared to reopen as early as Monday, smaller casinos also opened their doors paying close attention to social distancing and sanitation.
While Jackpot Junction Casino in Sulphur was out for two months, Sulphur resident Terry Vincent couldn’t go to the place he enjoyed.
“It was bad because I enjoy playing the machines,” Vincent said. But as soon as casinos reopened, Vincent came back. “It feels good.”
When you walk into Jackpot Junction, a guard is at the door, ready to take your temperature.
Once inside, players can occupy every other machine to maintain a 6-feet distance between each other and find sanitizing stations throughout the casino and bar, owner Tonia Palermo said.
“We have cleaned top to bottom throughout the entire casino," Palermo said. "Our cashiers are wiping down machines between patrons. We invite patrons to wipe their machine again if they’d like, much like you would do your buggy if you were at a grocery store. We have hand sanitizer everywhere available for people and we offer masks as you walk in the door.”
During closure, Palermo said they used the eight weeks to renovate the bathroom and install new flooring, paint, awnings outside and makeover the entrance.
“Well, we’ve had no income for two months but in some ways it was a positive,” Palermo said. “We were able to do extensive renovations that we would have never been able to do with a 24-hour business.”
Reopening with changes such as limited indoor capacity and using less machines may reduce the casino’s income but Palermo said overall, it will be okay.
“We understand,” Palermo said. “I think once we have a vaccine for COVID-19, I think we’ll be back to normal and we’re going to do whatever we need to do.”
Sulphur native Kassie Coltrin came to the casino on Monday to spend quality time with her dad at the bar. Despite change, Coltrin said it’s the businesses’ discretion to decide how to implement their policy and recognized that other people may not be as comfortable having to adjust.
“If they don’t feel comfortable around you, if they don’t like this, then just be polite,” Coltrin said. “Just be understanding. Be kind, be patient. This is something we’re all trying to figure out. It’s all new for all of us and I think before we know it, things will eventually get back to that normal we’re used to.”
Palermo said although the new guidelines remain for now, perhaps one day more people can gather.
“This is a learning curve,” Palermo said. “As we figure out okay we can keep people safe, we’ll let more in if we can. But until we can do that, we won’t.”
Jackpot Junction is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and open till midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.