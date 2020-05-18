Casinos begin to reopen

By Patrick Deaville | May 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 1:00 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As Phase 1 of Louisiana’s reopening continues, casinos across Southwest Louisiana are beginning to reopen their doors.

Under Phase 1, all Casinos are allowed to reopen today with 50% of their games. However, they may only allow in 25% of their customer capacity.

Here is a list of the following Casinos in our area that are open as of today, May 18, 2020.

  • Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel
  • L’Auberge Casino and Resort
  • Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino

The Coushatta Casino Resort has also announced that they will be reopening on Wednesday, May 20.

Eldorado Resorts: From Our Family to Yours, Welcome Back

Isle of Capri Lake Charles has reopened and we can’t wait to see you again. Rest assured that we have gone above and beyond to ensure your safety, comfort and peace of mind. When you’re ready, we are here for you. #WelcomeHome #TogetherWeWin View our FAQs and Health & Safety Information Here: https://fal.cn/389Cn

Posted by Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles on Monday, May 18, 2020

Tomorrow is the big day. We are excited to be opening our doors for you starting at 6am. While the amenities you have...

Posted by L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Golden Nugget Lake Charles is proud to announce its hotel, pool and restaurants are reopening this Friday, May 15 at 4pm, and the casino floor will reopen on Monday, May 18. Book your reservation today!

Posted by Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino - Lake Charles on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

We’re excited to announce that we’ll open on Wednesday, May 20 at noon! We have plenty of room and lots of open space to...

Posted by Coushatta Casino Resort on Friday, May 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.