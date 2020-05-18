Casinos begin to reopen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As Phase 1 of Louisiana’s reopening continues, casinos across Southwest Louisiana are beginning to reopen their doors.
Under Phase 1, all Casinos are allowed to reopen today with 50% of their games. However, they may only allow in 25% of their customer capacity.
Here is a list of the following Casinos in our area that are open as of today, May 18, 2020.
- Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel
- L’Auberge Casino and Resort
- Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino
The Coushatta Casino Resort has also announced that they will be reopening on Wednesday, May 20.
