Calcasieu Parish Public Library reopening gradually

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is taking a slow and steady approach to reopening its branch locations to the public. To start, they will begin receiving book returns through their book drops.
“Patrons across the Parish, if they’ve checked out any items they are free to bring their items back to book drops,” said Christy Comeaux, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Public Library.
Because it can be difficult to heavily disinfect books without damaging them, Comeaux says they plan to isolate the books instead. Long enough to get rid of any threat of the COVID-19 virus.
“The recommended time is 72 hours for any item like that," Comeaux said. "But we want to be extra safe with all of these book so we’re gonna quarantine them for five days.”
Comeaux says, patrons shouldn’t take matters into their own hands, even if they are trying to help.
“Please don’t spray them down with anything, cause that can harm the paper goods. Especially the paper devices if you have them or a laptop or an iPad or a hot spot checked out.”
If you are still not ready to head back to your local library, Comeaux says, its okay. You don’t have to worry about any late penalties.
“Due dates, we’re still not gonna have any due dates," she said. "So patrons are not going to be charged any late fees, cause we know that some patrons still might be a little weary of not wanting to get out just yet.”
Comeaux says while Calcasieu Parish Public Library is anxious to welcome book lovers back inside, opening book returns is the most they can do right now to keep the community safe.
Calcasieu Parish residents won’t have to wait much longer to borrow a good book. Starting next week curbside pickup and delivery will also be available at all branch locations.
Curbside pickup and delivery services will begin next Tuesday, May 26 at all branch locations. For more information click here.
