SENIOR NIGHT: Abby Lobue, Sulphur

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Sulphur softballer Abby Lobue.
Abby was a four-year Lady Tor on the softball team and in her final game, she hit a 3-run home run making it one she’ll never forget.
Off the diamond, she was impressive as well serving as the senior class secretary while being a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Beta, FCA and FFA. She finished high school with a 3.88 GPA.
She’s also involved in 4-H exhibiting her market goats competing in several state, district and parish championships.
Abby will attend McNeese this fall majoring in AgriBusiness with the intent to be a future CEO or CFO of a major agriculture-related company.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
