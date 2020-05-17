Police: 13 shot while attending memorial service for Bogalusa, La. murder victim

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) -13 people were shot in Bogalusa Saturday night while attending a memorial service for a murder victim, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.
Police say around 9 p.m., the Bogalusa Police Department began receiving calls that gun shots were heard in the area of Martin Luther King Drive near East 4th Street.
Those callers informed police that several subjects had been shot.
Upon arrival, officers observed an extremely large crowd of people gathered in the area for what was believed to be a memorial service for Dominique James who was recently found murdered.
Officers located several victims with gun shot wounds and attempted to secure the scene.
Officers requested assistance from the Washington Parish Sheriffs Office, Louisiana Fire Marshals office, Louisiana State Police, the Varnado Police Dept., and northshore EMS.
13 people were shot leaving one in critical condition.
Police say no eye witnesses have come forward with any information.
The Bogalusa Police Department requests that anyone with information please call 985-732-3611 or 985-732-6240 if they have any information that can help in the investigation.
