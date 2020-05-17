L’auberge announces preparations for reopening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - L’auberge Casino Resort has announced that it will be reopening at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18.
They inform that common amenities may be limited in an attempt to provide a safe come back for their team members and guests.
They also advise that they have been “working with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase 1 reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions,” says Sarah Camp, community relations partner for L’auberge. “Our returning team members have been trained on these procedures and our guests will see reminder signage about them throughout the property.”
The following protocols are being issued:
· No more than 25% capacity on gaming floor and 50% of gaming positions will be disabled.
· Floor decals and signage will enforce social distancing guidelines.
· Limited seating will be allowed for table games and every other slot machine will be disabled.
· Live music, entertainment, and banquet services will remain suspended.
· Large drawings, tournaments, or special events will be suspended.
· Limited restaurant offerings will be available from Asia, Ember Grille & Wine Bar, Favorites Southern Kitchen, and Jack Daniel’s Bar & Grill®.
· Le Beaucoup Buffet, Spa du LacSM, 1740 Barbier, The Poker Room and valet will remain closed.
· The Shops at L’Auberge will have limited offerings.
· The hotel is expected to open with limited capacity. The resort’s pools, Lazy River, and Contraband Bayou Golf Club will be open with enhanced sanitation procedures and social distancing guidelines.
· Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo temperature checks prior to entering the property.
· Guests will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the casino.
· Slot machines and table games will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day.
· Hand sanitizer stations have been installed on the casino floor and are readily available throughout the facility.
· A fog machine will be deployed to disinfect and sanitize the property every night.
