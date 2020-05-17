FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns to start the week, rain chances return for the end

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are dealing with scattered showers around the area today as well as cooler temperatures as we have only warmed into the lower and middle 70′s.
We will continue to track scattered showers moving through for our afternoon and early evening as we are seeing the wrap around moisture from the low that we have been tracking for the last several days. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the evening as we may see a few storms, but no severe weather. As we head into the overnight the clouds begin to slowly clear and this will lead to sunshine for our Monday. Lows will be cooler than the last several evenings as we drop back into the lower and middle 60′s to start our morning. With the sunshine we see tomorrow that will help to make temperatures warm as well as we see highs topping off in the lower and middle 80′s. High pressure will be helping to keep us clear for the start of the week as we will see a few clouds around from time to time, but we do stay dry.
As we head into Tuesday we see a very similar start to the day with lows in the middle 60′s with temperatures warming back into the middle 80′s and even a few upper 80′s possible and this will just be the start of the warm stretch we see. It will be a nice day to get out and enjoy the fresh air as humidity will be a little lower as well compared to what we saw this weekend. We continue to see highs in the middle and upper 80′s through the ending of the week and even into the beginning of next week. For Wednesday we could see a stray shower or storm as we watch a disturbance push just to our north.
The dry stretch of weather will continue through the end of the week, but slowly clouds will be building as well as humidity as the southerly flow will be returning, which will end up leading to rain chances by next weekend. Still time to watch the system through the week, but next weekend looks to feature showers and storms and that could last into next week according to the latest guidance. For now enjoy the nice sunshine and warm weather, have a wonderful rest of the weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
