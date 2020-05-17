FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns to start the week, rain chances return for the end

We will continue to track scattered showers moving through for our afternoon and early evening as we are seeing the wrap around moisture from the low that we have been tracking for the last several days. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the evening as we may see a few storms, but no severe weather. As we head into the overnight the clouds begin to slowly clear and this will lead to sunshine for our Monday. Lows will be cooler than the last several evenings as we drop back into the lower and middle 60′s to start our morning. With the sunshine we see tomorrow that will help to make temperatures warm as well as we see highs topping off in the lower and middle 80′s. High pressure will be helping to keep us clear for the start of the week as we will see a few clouds around from time to time, but we do stay dry.