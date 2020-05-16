Tropical Depression No. 1 forms off coast of Florida

MIAMI (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 1 formed Saturday, May 16, off the coast of Florida.
The center of circulation was located at 28.4°North, 78.6°West, or about 125 miles east of Melbourne, Fla.
Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph and it was moving north-northeast at 13 mph.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the North Carolina coast from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.