Prien Lake Mall reopens

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Prien Lake Mall announced it will reopen Saturday, May 16 at 11 a.m.
The mall website said upcoming hours from May 16 to May 22 will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Sunday, May 17 the mall will open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
General manager Debbie Seal said the mall has enhanced safety protocols that have been communicated to all tenants, who are expected to follow safety standards at their stores.
Some standards include reduced occupancy inside and social distancing.
"The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” Seal said. “We believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives.”
Prien Lake Mall said they joined with local non-profits to support initiatives aimed at assisting people in the community during COVID-19, such as host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing, and blood drives.
