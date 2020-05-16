NFL teams eyeing West Virginia resort as training facility

FILE - This Sept. 15, 2019, file photo shows The Greenbrier resort nestled in the mountains in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Several NFL teams are eyeing the resort owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as a potential training facility during the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesman for The Greenbrier resort on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 said they've been contacted by teams but no one has officially signed on to practice there this year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Source: AP)