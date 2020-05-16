Mixed reactions from graduates after McNeese State University holds virtual commencement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese premiered their virtual spring commencement Saturday on Facebook. The 12 and a half minute video contained video messages from all of the deans and Governor Edwards, congratulating the graduates on all their accomplishments. In the end, President of McNeese State University, Dr. Daryl Burckel conferred the degrees and let the graduates know they will be receiving their diplomas in the mail.
The video had mixed reactions from students.
For Chante Rankins, who graduated with her masters in criminal justice, she felt disappointed.
“We all have worked towards this moment to walk across the stage and to hear our name called,” Rankins said. "It was kind of heartbreaking for me as a graduate to just only hear congratulations from the department heads and for the president to just confer our degrees.
She expected more from her virtual graduation.
“For all of the years and time spent, it kind of was absurd to me, and I felt like more could have been done to show our congrats being that our semester was ripped apart, being that students struggled from switching to in class to virtual,” Rankins said. “I felt like more could’ve been done as I have seen other universities do.”
Megan Clement who also graduated with her masters in criminal justice felt satisfied with the virtual graduation.
“I feel that of course, it was not what everyone wanted and thought or expected, but it was the best that we could under these circumstances,” Clement said. “The way they went about it, it was pretty great. It gave an overall feeling [of] still being happy and successful.”
Despite the unusual circumstances, she said she still felt like a graduate.
“It was really exciting because I remember for my undergrad, McNeese didn’t have the cap and gowns like we have now,” Clement said. "They didn’t have any McNeese emblems or logos on them, so now over the last few years, they’ve done that. I don’t know it was really fun. Even though I’m not going anywhere and I’m just at my house, it was still exciting because it’s still an important day.”
McNeese State University plans to host in-person graduation on August 1. Both Rankins and Clement said they will attend that ceremony.
