LaGrange alum Colton Frank IV to transfer from UL Lafayette

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After playing sparingly over the course of his two seasons in Lafayette, former LaGrange dual-sport athlete Colton Frank IV has entered his named into the NCAA transfer portal according to D1 Baseball’s transfer tracker.
After signing with the Cajuns in 2018, Frank played in just 29 career games hitting only .100 (4/40) with nine runs scored, a home run, and four RBI’s. In addition, he made three relief appearances on the bump throwing 1.1 innings not allowing any runs, hits or walks.
His first career hit was a walk-off home run in a win over Tulane in 2019.
