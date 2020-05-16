Kinder’s Hayes Fawcett to join recruitment staff at LSU

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - Kinder quarterback Hayes Fawcett has made a name for himself the last few years with the photo edits he does for national football recruits. Many of the four and five-star recruits come to Fawcett for their special announcement. He’s gotten plenty of national attention because of it.
But this week, Fawcett was able to make an announcement of his own.
Despite having the opportunity to continue his football career at Northwestern State as a walk-on quarterback, Fawcett was offered a student-worker position on LSU’s recruiting staff under Ed Orgeron. His passion project will be used as a tool for the Tigers.
“It’s awesome because I have been doing this for five years and I never thought I would get an opportunity as big as this one,” admitted Fawcett. “I have always wanted to go there since I was a little kid. I grew up going to the games with my grandparents and originally I didn’t even apply there because I didn’t think it would be a possibility. But since this came up, it’s been a huge blessing.”
The Tigers though weren’t the first school to reach out for this unique opportunity. Oregon and Tennessee beat LSU to the punch, although the Tigers had a secret weapon. Coach O called up Fawcett to seal the deal.
“I was starstruck the whole time and I barely could get any words out," admitted Fawcett. "I was just saying ‘yes sir’ and stuff like that.”
Fawcett admits he doesn’t know exactly how he’ll help the Tigers yet. He said he’ll have the chance to choose his focus like helping in the video production department or graphic design.
Fawcett has seen his abilities grow since first starting, but his love of sports was why he began editing photos in the first place. He said it wasn’t an easy choice to walk away from playing football especially with how the coronavirus pandemic affected his senior year.
“It was kind of hard because, with the coronavirus stuff, I didn’t get to finish my full senior season. I didn’t have much closure because I didn’t get a chance to play baseball,” said Fawcett. “When I played my last game of football, I knew in the back of my mind I had four more years to play in college. Now that this opportunity came, it was a bittersweet thing knowing that I won’t play football anymore but I’ll be able to do something for my dream school and help out over there.”
But in the end, a chance to work for his dream school and the national champions was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
“My family is very excited for me and they are supporting me and they want me to do what is best for me,” said Fawcett. “They think this opportunity is just a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
