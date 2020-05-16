FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers linger through Sunday, sunshine returns for next week

As we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can still see the possibility of showers and a storm as we are dealing with the disturbance back off to our west. Temperatures have warmed into the lower 70′s and the sunshine we have will help to warm us into the middle and upper 70′s through the afternoon. Off and on showers will be possible as we head into the overnight hours, but temperatures will be very slow to drop as we see them stay pretty steady in the lower 70′s. We do drop a few more degrees by Sunday morning as we start off in the middle and upper 60′s. Showers will be around as we head into Sunday as well, but the good news is that we see a drier pattern taking place as models have backed off on the amounts of rain we could see. Highs Sunday afternoon reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s as we continue to see cloud cover as well as a few peaks of sunshine. We do see a change in the weather pattern into the new week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.