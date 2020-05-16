FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers linger through Sunday, sunshine returns for next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After an active morning in which we saw storms rolling through Southwest Louisiana we are seeing drier conditions and even sunshine peaking through the clouds.
As we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can still see the possibility of showers and a storm as we are dealing with the disturbance back off to our west. Temperatures have warmed into the lower 70′s and the sunshine we have will help to warm us into the middle and upper 70′s through the afternoon. Off and on showers will be possible as we head into the overnight hours, but temperatures will be very slow to drop as we see them stay pretty steady in the lower 70′s. We do drop a few more degrees by Sunday morning as we start off in the middle and upper 60′s. Showers will be around as we head into Sunday as well, but the good news is that we see a drier pattern taking place as models have backed off on the amounts of rain we could see. Highs Sunday afternoon reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s as we continue to see cloud cover as well as a few peaks of sunshine. We do see a change in the weather pattern into the new week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Starting the new week for Monday we still have to deal with some cloud cover and an isolated shower, but overall a much drier day and temperatures will be warming as well as we see highs in the lower to middle 80′s. We do get some cooler nights as well as we see lows in the lower and middle 60′s for Monday night as well as Tuesday night. We see mostly sunny skies through the week with a few disturbances moving to our north providing some cloud cover as well as an isolated shower threat heading into Thursday. Rain chances do remain low as we keep them away until next weekend.
Looking into next weekend we do see clouds and moisture returning and that will also mean some rain chances as we head into Sunday. If we can get through the cloudy and showery day tomorrow, much warmer temperatures are in store for next week as highs stay in the middle and upper 80′s. Have a great rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.