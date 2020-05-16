Two-vehicle crash involving CPSO deputy in Starks leaves one dead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A crash involving a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol unit at the intersection of LA 12 and LA 109 in Starks left one person dead early Saturday morning.
Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said it appears the driver of the other vehicle, who died, failed to stop.
Trooper Derek Senegal said the deputy sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Louisiana State Police Troop D is handling the accident and will issue a press release today.
