Why fishing is a great entertainment option during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Although some businesses are beginning to reopen, options for entertainment remain slim.
However, fishing can be a great way for families to get outdoors for some fun while continuing to follow the governor’s guidelines. Stephanie Vatalaro, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is the perfect opportunity to get out on the water and spend time with family while social distancing.
“You can do fishing in small groups," Vatalaro said. "You actually don’t want to be on top of each other, you don’t want to be too close and get your lines tangled.”
Vatalaro says not only is fishing a great leisure activity, but getting some fresh air can also help relieve some of the stress you may have from being cooped up inside.
“There’s a saying that goes, sometimes the fishing isn’t really about the fishing. And that’s referring to all those great benefits you get of being outdoors," Vatalaro said.
She says there can be a lot of perceived barriers to fishing but it can actually be very cost efficient.
“People think you have to have all this expensive equipment. People think you have to drive 2 hours out of town to go do it, or have all this technical know how and it’s not true," Vatalaro said. "When my family goes it’s a rod and a reel maybe some worms from the backyard and a bucket.”
Those sixteen years or older must have a basic fishing license to fish recreationally in Louisiana waters. If you don’t already have a license, it’s very simple to get one. They can even be purchased on the Louisiana Dept. Of Wildlife and Fisheries website.
And Vatalaro says, getting registered will also help the environment.
“What a lot of people don’t realize, is that by paying that fee when you purchase your license those dollars actually go back to the environment for creating healthy fish habitats clean waterways and conservation projects,” she said.
The Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries is encouraging families to spend more time together outdoors. But they also say it is essential to remember not to gather in groups larger than 10 people, and to practice social distancing around others outside of your household.
