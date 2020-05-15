Verandah Retirement Community celebrates Mother’s Day from a safe distance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With all the news surrounding the coronavirus and it’s impact, let’s take a moment to focus on the good, and for Mother’s Day, that good was on display.
Becky Dent, executive director for independent living, knew the residents at the Verandah Retirement Community were upset when the pandemic closed their doors to visitors.
“We’ve been keeping our residents safe by cutting them off of course from all their relatives and stuff, from anybody who could carry COVID in," Dent said. "It’s devastating for them, they’re used to being able to go and do everything and they’re not able to, and the human touch is a lot and without that human touch it’s been very difficult for them.”
So, the team at the retirement community at Verandah had an idea to make it at least a little less difficult on Mother’s Day.
“We wanted to do something special and we had seen some other parades on the internet and so forth," Dent said. "We thought well, why can’t we do it here.”
They did, inviting family, friends and even the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to join a drive-by parade to wish their mother’s, grandmothers, and even great-grandmother’s a Happy Mother’s Day.
“It’s the first time I’ve seen my mother in 3 months, I talk to her on the phone every day,” Lisa Hanchie said. “Seeing her and seeing her smiling face, knowing she’s okay cause I’ve only been talking to the nurses really, it was just overwhelming really.”
Her mom, Sharon Hanchie, was equally overwhelmed.
“I haven’t seen her in so long," Hanchie said. "I haven’t had a hug, I haven’t and my son is in one of the cars, and my great grand-baby is another one of the cars. My cup runneth over.”
For Norma Steinman, seeing her great-grandchildren, grandchild, and daughter made it a Mother’s Day she’ll never forget.
“I was laughing and crying and waving and you know, they were screaming my name," Steinman said. "It was just such a blessing to have this today.”
Three of eight of Eileen Cormie’s siblings stopped by to see their parents, with decorated posters and streamers hanging out of their car.
It’s been very difficult for us being sheltered and not being able to see them and my mother," Cormie said. “We’re just excited that Verandah did this and let us know, and so we just showed up, and we were going to show up so we could see our parents.”
Many of the moms and grandmothers watching the parade said it’s a Mother’s Day they’ll never forget.
