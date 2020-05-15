Tour Laffite goes virtual

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With fundraisers and benefits across the state either canceling or moving online, one local group is going the extra mile.
For more than ten years Tour Lafitte has raised money for the Special Olympics Louisiana and they aren’t stopping now.
Tim Bourgeois, the founder of Tour Lafitte, explained how the charity bike ride came together, “Thirty years ago I wanted to bring a ride to Lake Charles. So I got together with a friend of mine and the powers to be allowed me to put this ride together. For the past ten to fifteen years the charity that I’ve been benefiting is Special Olympics Louisiana.”
And while the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some events to shut down Bourgeois realized that his didn’t have to be one of them, “When this coronavirus started I realize a lot of nonprofits weren’t going to be able to have events. So one day I’m riding my bike thinking, ‘Hey, wait a minute we can still ride our bikes we just can’t ride our bikes together.’”
Signing up is easy. All you need to do is go to their website HERE and click on donate a dollar. The site will then take you to another page where you can put in whatever amount you want to donate there.
Bourgeois says, “This Saturday just to get out and ride your bike anywhere, 4 miles for 60 miles, or around the block with your family or by yourself. Just knowing that we can still go out and help somebody that needs help. That’s motivation enough for me and hopefully for everyone else.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.