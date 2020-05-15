Tilman Fertitta Business Advice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The coronavirus pandemic has sent many industries into a tailspin. And now, businesses are tasked with reopening while navigating a health and financial crisis.
When it comes to running a business, one person entrepreneurs may look to for advice is Tilman Fertitta.
The billionaire not only wrote a book on business success but also owns the Golden Nugget, one of the largest employers in Southwest Louisiana. He believes the time is now to reopen.
“So I think we’ve addressed it. And if we had a spike and healthy people started dying on us, I think we ought to shut it down immediately. But I think you have to stick your toe in the water and I think that’s what we’ve done in Texas and I think that’s what the state of Louisiana is doing.”
Not one to sugarcoat things, Fertitta says things won’t be “normal” for a long while.
“I think the world has changed and everybody’s business model better be much more conservative. Because the business isn’t coming back in 2021. I think restaurants, casinos, hotels are going to continue to be 30, and 40, and 50 percent off. So you better tighten your bootstraps because it’s not going to be a fun ride the next couple of years.”
And his one tip to do that, “Cut all the costs you can, and you’ve got to get your landlords to negotiate with you because it will put you out of business, just your occupancy.”
Fertitta says, not all businesses will survive the effects of the pandemic.
“It’s a different business model today, and unfortunately, a lot of businesses are not going to be able to adapt and adjust to the new business model because they don’t have the liquidity to survive.”
You can watch the entirety of Fertitta’s interview here:
