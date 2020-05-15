SWLA Arrest Report - May 14, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 14, 2020.
Lawrence Miller Jr., 43, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Sadiamone Marquise Lett, 28, Pascagoula, MS: Driving on a roadway landed for traffic; possession, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt an conspiracy; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Andrew Joseph Mello IV, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Stephen Austin Berniard, 44, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Colton James McDonough, 25, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); aggravated assault on a dating partner; cruelty to animals.
Jason Paul Hungerford, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic battery.
Joseph Andrew Bertrand Jr., 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lorenzo Mays Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.
Henry Thompson II, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.
Damien Jase Comeaux, 24, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Tyrone Latroy Thibodeaux, 35, Lake Charles: Sex offender registration; person must ensure info is visible; parole detainer.
Joseph Gilbert Benjamin II, 39, Iowa: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug.
Shelby Alexandria Ellis, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated property damage.
