Sulphur teacher uses technology to make PPE

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A local teacher is using technology to help healthcare workers on the front-line fighting coronavirus.
“I’ve made around 200. At this time, I’ve donated to five different hospitals, to doctors offices, surgeons, dermatologists, dentists,” Marielle Myers, a physical science and engineering teacher at Sulphur’s ninth grade campus, said.
Myers has been using 3-D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers and anyone else who may need one during the pandemic.
“Think of a hot glue gun squirting out constantly, doing it layer by layer until it makes something," she said, describing how the machine works. She said just making two face shields can take six hours.
The project all started when she found inspiration online and from her friends.
“So I build 3-D printers personally and for work. We use them in my engineering classes. So, on social media I follow a lot of 3-D printer companies. They were making shields and giving them to local facilities and people and they shared their files. I thought that was pretty neat. A nurse friend of mine shared something similar with me, so I said well, I guess I gotta make some!” Myers said.
While the future is uncertain, Myers is excited to teach her students again.
“After going through all of this, it would be great for my students in engineering where they design their own personal protecting, masks or shields, I don’t know what education will look like in the fall, but I think it would be a good project to incorporate," Myers said.
Myers is no stranger to teaching her kids real-world lessons.
“They’ve made the prosthetics, they’ve made cases for different things, stuff for teachers. I try to incorporate something that’s real world, real life, and relevant and this is really relevant at the moment," she said.
Needless to say, she said this project has given her a sense of purpose during the stay at home order.
“We’re not in the classroom, and I don’t feel like I’m making that much of a difference. It’s hard when you’re online. But this helps me feel like I’m doing something worth it," Myers said.
If you’re in need of a face shield, you can contact Myers at marielle.myers@gmail.com.
