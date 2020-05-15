Sulphur promotes Carol Turner to head girls basketball coach

“She meant a lot as a coach. But, being with her as an assistant kind of opened your eyes to different things, you kind of see her in a new light whenever you are coaching with her daily," Turner said of Lefevre. "She allowed us to do so much. We all had our own role and she was hands off when it came to your role. She was going to let you do what you needed to do and I was very, very lucky to be under somebody like that.”