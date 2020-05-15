Sulphur promotes Carol Turner to head girls basketball coach

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - There’s no place like home and for Carol Turner she gets to remain at Sulphur High School and lead the program that she once played for. After guiding the Lady Tors to the quarterfinals this past season, legendary coach Helen Lefevre decided to hang it up and the school announced the promotion of Turner on Thursday.
It’s Turner’s second gig as a head coach as she spent time at Alexandria Senior High from 2007-2009, leading the Lady Trojans to the playoffs in both seasons. She says she’s thrilled for the opportunity to run the program at her alma mater.
“Playing here it meant a lot for me as I went on in life and the things you learn as an athlete carry over into your daily life," said newly hired head coach Carol Turner. "That’s one of the reasons why I went into coaching. I made that decision while I was in college to do that because I wanted to be able to be that same impact on other athletes. I’m excited to be in a new role now.”
Turner spent the past 11 years alongside Lefevre on the coaching staff and also played for her in the early 2000s. Given their close bond, Turner says her former coach has had quite the impact on her.
“She meant a lot as a coach. But, being with her as an assistant kind of opened your eyes to different things, you kind of see her in a new light whenever you are coaching with her daily," Turner said of Lefevre. "She allowed us to do so much. We all had our own role and she was hands off when it came to your role. She was going to let you do what you needed to do and I was very, very lucky to be under somebody like that.”
