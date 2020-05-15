SENIOR NIGHT: Summer Ceasar, Elton

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Elton High School's Summer Ceaser. Ceaser was a member of the track and field team for the Indians, throwing the shot put for all four years of school. She achieved parish, district and regional honors doing so.
In addition, she was a cheerleader for three years as well.
But she excelled the most on the basketball court, as Ceasar led Elton to the Class 1A state title in 2019.
After high school, Ceasar will take her basketball talents to LSU Eunice, where she plans on pursuing a career in nursing.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
