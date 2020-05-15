Salons partially reopening for Phase 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Parlor House in Lake Charles had to cancel appointments when coronavirus concerns closed their doors, but now with Phase 1 allowing for a partial reopening, they’re doing everything they can to make sure it’s a success.
“We’re just really looking forward to getting people that little bit of luxury they’ve been missing, make them feel good about themselves," said owner and stylist, Adrien Lyles. “Although it’ll look different, we’re aiming really to service our clients as much as possible.”
Besides social distancing and increasing hand sanitation practices, The Parlor House is limiting the number of people a stylist is able to serve. Something Lyles explains is not normal for most stylists.
“We typically like to utilize our time as much as possible and get as many people in and get a full service," Lyles said. "But that is a part of Phase 1, and we’re just really eager to get through it and move into the different phases.”
They’re also taking additional precautions beyond the guidelines.
“We will not be able to blow-dry, unfortunately, so you may be asked to come in with your hair already clean, flat ironed, and smooth if that is an option for your type of haircut," Lyles said. "The reason why is we want to limit airflow.”
Signatures Salon is prepared to open Friday.
“We have masks made for everybody in the salon," said co-owner Cortney Blalock. "So we have to wear them, they have to wear them, [and] everything is clean and fresh between each person.”
They kept themselves busy making crosses to showcase hope, which they say they will continue to do so, but they’re ready to see their clients once again.
“We’re so excited to see all our clients back,” Blalock said. “Just even as I was booking, it was so nice to hear their voices again and just to be back to some sense of our normalcy again.”
Signatures Salon will open Friday, May 15. The Parlor House will open the following Monday, May 18.
