Saints sign running back Ty Montgomery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints signed running back Ty Montgomery, the team announced Friday. Montgomery is a versatile player who began his career as a wide receiver.
Originally a third round pick by Green Bay, Montgomery played four seasons for the Packers. He also played for Baltimore and the New York Jets. He started two games last season for the Jets. Montgomery can also play special teams as a returner.
To make room for Montgomery, the Saints released tight end Mitchell Loewen.
