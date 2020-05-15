McNeese State University virtual commencement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University is celebrating the Spring Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m.
It will be streamed live on Facebook.
The virtual program will include welcome and congratulatory messages from university administrators and college deans and the conferring of degrees. A congratulatory message from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will also be included, McNeese said.
Graduates will receive diplomas and honor cords in the mail following the virtual ceremony.
