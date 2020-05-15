McNeese football posts high GPA for spring semester

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese football learned some good news on Friday after final grades for the semester were tabulated – a spring semester grade point average of 2.92 and overall school year GPA of 2.73.
By comparison, the overall GPA for the prior year (2018-19) for the program was a 2.43 while the 2019 spring GPA for the sport was a 2.48. That’s an increase of .42 for the spring and .30 on the year.
“This is great news. We knew what the circumstances and challenges that we faced were when we took the job,” said first year head coach Frank Wilson who was named McNeese’s 17th head coach on January 16. “We had a plan of action and everyone from the administration, to the coaches, to the players, put it work.
“Every morning we had an academic period with the players with every coach being involved. Our academic staff of Alex Haley and Bridget Martin has been tremendous for us. But in the end, it’s the student-athlete that got the work done. None of this would’ve happened had the student-athletes not put in the hard work.”
A total of 44 football student-athletes compiled at least a 3.0 GPA for the spring and 42 in the fall semester, those being named to the SLC Commissioner’s Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Ten football student-athletes will receive their degrees on Saturday while a total of 21 football players will have received their diplomas over the past school year.
