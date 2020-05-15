LSU def. coord. Bo Pelini takes ‘multiple but simple’ approach with scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the LSU football team reconvenes, new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini will continue to install his 4-3 scheme.
One thing that certainly makes calling plays easier is when guys like Derek Stingley Jr. are in the secondary. However, not all 11 players can be as talented as the sophomore cornerback, so Pelini says simple and fast is the best approach to allow for the entire unit to be on the same page while working with what you have available to you as a coordinator.
“It’s about being very multiple - multiple but simple - so our players have a great understanding,” said Pelini. They can play fast and you know, our guys, you have to be able to adapt to whatever the situation is and have enough tools in your toolbox to do that. But for that to happen, your players have to have a really good understanding of what you’re doing. There are times you’re going to play really aggressive and times you’re not going to play aggressive. It’s whatever the situation dictates and gives you the best chance of winning the football game."
Pelini was previously defensive coordinator for LSU from 2005-2007. He left the Bayou Bengals to serve as head coach of Nebraska. Pelini then served as head coach at Youngstown State for the past five seasons.
