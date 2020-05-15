Limiting liability from coronavirus major concern for business

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Many businesses are anxious to dive into the reopening, yet others are more hesitant because they are worried about lawsuits stemming from the virus.
State Senator Mark Abraham from Lake Charles is sponsoring a bill that would provide some measure of relief.
"Many people have called me and said, 'Hey, if I bring an employee back, and he gets COVID-19 in the workplace, I’m afraid he might sue me. Can we have any protection?’” said Abraham.
Abraham explains, if approved, the bill would limit liability for those who follow government recommendations to prevent the spread of covid. Read SB435 here.
"What this bill does, is it limits the liability of the business or the local government by saying, as long as you file the guidelines of social distancing, disinfecting, wearing masks, as long as you follow the guidelines, you're limited on the liability on how someone can sue you,” he said.
However, if a business or other entity neglects to follow guidelines such as limiting numbers of people or worse, that’s a different matter.
“Now if you’re gross negligent and you say, ‘No, I disregard the guidelines and I don’t practice social distancing, and I don’t clean my areas.’ Well yes, someone can sue that particular business,” he said.
The liability issue is one the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana says needs to be addressed and the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance held an online seminar on such concerns. They are concerns unlikely to disappear soon, since, many people are ready to get out and take care of what they could not do at home.
Abraham has also sponsored a bill that would limit liability for churches and non-profits, if they are truthful about a former employee’s sexual misconduct. SB 439 pertains to situations where a prospective employer calls the church for a reference.
Both bills have made it through the senate and are headed to a house committee.
